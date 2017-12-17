A motorbike rider who fell down a mountain in Limpopo was airlifted to hospital, with serious injuries, by the South African Air Force.

The man‚ who was riding with a friend‚ fell about 30 metres down a mountain near Tzaneen on Saturday afternoon.

ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen said a police search and rescue team‚ Metro rescue team and ER24 were called to the scene of the accident by members of the Off Road Rescue Unit.

“It is believed that the man and his friend were riding motorbikes in the mountain when he fell from a height‚” said Van Huyssteen.

“After some time ER24 paramedics got to the man and found him to have sustained serious injuries. When they finally got him to level ground‚ he was airlifted by a South African Airforce helicopter to Mediclinic Tzaneen for further medical care‚” she said.

Van Huyssteen said the circumstances around the fall were unclear.