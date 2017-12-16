President Jacob Zuma has taken aim at ANC veterans who have called for him to be removed from office.

He said the veterans could be a “vehicle used to cause more problems” in the ANC.

The ANC Veterans’ League took part in a national consultative conference held by a number of stalwarts who were worried about the state of the party and the country.

The conference‚ held in Johannesburg last month‚ resolved that Zuma should be recalled as president of the country.

The ANC’s top officials had refused to be part of the conference.

At the ANC’s national policy conference on Saturday‚ Zuma also took the opportunity during his opening address to criticise the veterans.

Zuma’s term as ANC president comes to an end at this conference‚ where his successor will be elected. However‚ he remains head of state until the next general election in 2019.

Deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma are going head to head for the party’s top job.

The ANCVL have thrown their support behind Ramaphosa.

Zuma said he was at the door of retirement and would be joining the ranks of the veterans league. He added though that the league needed to remember what its role was.