Sickening rise of medical aid costs

Commission probes reasons for above-inflation increases with hospital spending as driver

Why is it that medical inflation rises above overall prices year after year‚ squeezing private consumers’ wallets?

The Competition Commission’s health market inquiry into private health has analysed five years of medical aid claim data and found on average that health spend increased 4% above inflation. The No 1 cost driver was “hospital spend”.

The inquiry has been at work for four years to give consumers answers as to what is costing so much and also to determine if there is a lack of competition in the private market.

The commission has released four interim technical reports to try to explain pieces of the puzzle and four more reports are expected on Friday.

In one of the reports, the commission finds the average spend by medical aid members increased by 9.2% per annum over five years.

Another report examined 90% of all medical aid data from almost every single medical aid in 2014‚ a data set described as “the most comprehensive that has ever been compiled to explain private spend in healthcare”.

It found most of the above-inflation increases are “driven largely by in-hospital costs”. The biggest reason for rising spend was demographics‚ as well as ageing members going to hospital more.

But even after taking this into account‚ an increase of 2% above inflation each year at hospitals was inexplicable.

The unexplained costs appear to be for in-hospital care. What adds to the mystery is that overseas hospital spend is flat or decreasing.

So now the commission is expected to investigate what is driving up spend.