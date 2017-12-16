SABC management have offered to enter into mediation to break a wage deadlock and prevent further disruptions to programming.

Yesterday, a group of SABC workers in Port Elizabeth also joined the strike, singing struggle songs and holding up banners outside the SABC building in Parsons Hill.

The strike was initiated by the Broadcasting, Electronic, Media and Allied Workers’ Union and the Cosatu-aligned Communication Workers’ Union (CWU).

The strike by SABC staff gained traction on Thursday‚ garnering support from trade union federation Cosatu and lobby group Right2Know.

The proposal yesterday came a day before the ANC’s elective conference‚ which could be hampered by the absence of dozens of SABC staff.

The co-host and producer of Umhlobo Wenene’s Brakfesi Eyondlayo Ekuseni show, Mafa Bavuma, and host of the station’s Laphum’Ikhwezi show, Mkhokheli Bandla, were among SABC staff who did not go on air.

“It’s been widely reported how much the workers want and the employer had the audacity to offer us 0% before increasing it to 4.5%, and even after that it’s still not the 10% we requested,” current affairs producer and anchor Mbulelo Maqhuba said.

Prior to yesterday’s strike in Port Elizabeth, an urgent SABC board meeting was called in Johannesburg on Thursday to resolve the stand-off.

Management later told staff they would return to the negotiating table‚ with the possibility of a revised offer.

SABC acting general manager of employee relations Sello Xama said the broadcaster would liaise with staff following mediation by the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA), set for yesterday.

Striking #SABC workers in Port Elizabeth downed tools this morning as part of the national protest against the proposed 4,5% salary increase #SABCStrike.

“In this regard we will liaise with the CCMA‚” Xama said in a memo to staff.

Cosatu urged all its affiliates to support the strike.

“The Congress of South African Trade Unions fully supports the striking SABC workers as led by our affiliate CWU and other unions‚” it said.

Right2Know criticised the SABC’s pay offer. “The SABC was able to procure millions to pay interim board members‚ despite the financial crunch‚ yet claims it cannot afford a 10% increment for workers‚” it said. – with additional reporting by Nomazima Nkosi