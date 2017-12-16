Judge orders bakkie returned to alleged looter
Vehicle seized after dead sheep taken from crash
The bakkie of an alleged looter – who picked up the carcasses of nine dead sheep from an accident scene – must be returned to him. Judge Elna Revelas ordered the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) to immediately return Frans Absolon’s Nissan bakkie.
The AFU seized the vehicle in September last year.
A month earlier, Absolon happened to come across an accident scene on the road between Cradock and Cookhouse.
A truck carrying 432 sheep had overturned and all but 43 were killed.
Court papers described largescale looting at the scene and said that the owner was warned he would be putting his own life in danger if he tried to intervene.
“The presence of the police on the scene was clearly no deterrent and the police seemed to have little or no control over the situation,” Revelas said.
“The farmer was advised by his broker to take photographs of the sheep as proof to support an insurance claim as the situation was too dangerous to interfere with persons removing sheep.
Absolon was one of the people who stopped at the accident.
The police, onlookers, traffic officers, ambulance personnel and members of the SPCA had also arrived and gathered on the scene.
Revelas said the farmer had told the court that his insurance company had advised him that he could not remove any sheep carcasses from the scene.
“He did not even consent to donating some of the sheep carcasses to a nearby vulture sanctuary who asked him to do so,” she said.
After three hours at the accident scene, Absolon left but loaded nine carcasses onto his bakkie.
He told the court that the farmer had given him permission to do so.
Revelas said she could conclude that Absolon had probably not received consent to take the dead sheep. She said Absolon worked as a subcontractor in the building industry and depended on his bakkie to make a living.
“A forfeiture order would severely penalise him and the consequent deprivation of his vehicle must have set him back considerably from a financial point of view.
“The forfeiture of the respondent’s vehicle also seems disproportionate to the value of the [looted carcasses] and the impact of the offence in question.”
She said the Prevention of Organised Crime Act, among other goals, was meant to combat organised crime, money laundering and criminal gang activities, and to provide for the recovery of the proceeds of unlawful activity.
“Absolon’s unplanned offence was clearly not a [type] of organised crime, which by its very nature requires some planning and premeditation connected with, or associated with organised criminal activity.
“I am mindful that this act has an expansive reach. However, the [Asset Forfeiture Unit] failed to demonstrate that any of the purposes envisaged by this law could be served by depriving Absolon from his vehicle,” Revelas said.