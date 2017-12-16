Judge orders bakkie returned to alleged looter

Vehicle seized after dead sheep taken from crash

The bakkie of an alleged looter – who picked up the carcasses of nine dead sheep from an accident scene – must be returned to him. Judge Elna Revelas ordered the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) to immediately return Frans Absolon’s Nissan bakkie.

The AFU seized the vehicle in September last year.

A month earlier, Absolon happened to come across an accident scene on the road between Cradock and Cookhouse.

A truck carrying 432 sheep had overturned and all but 43 were killed.

Court papers described largescale looting at the scene and said that the owner was warned he would be putting his own life in danger if he tried to intervene.

“The presence of the police on the scene was clearly no deterrent and the police seemed to have little or no control over the situation,” Revelas said.

“The farmer was advised by his broker to take photographs of the sheep as proof to support an insurance claim as the situation was too dangerous to interfere with persons removing sheep.

Absolon was one of the people who stopped at the accident.

The police, onlookers, traffic officers, ambulance personnel and members of the SPCA had also arrived and gathered on the scene.

Revelas said the farmer had told the court that his insurance company had advised him that he could not remove any sheep carcasses from the scene.