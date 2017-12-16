The Johannesburg Special Commercial Crimes Court yesterday granted Hildegard Steenkamp‚ 43‚ accused of defrauding her former employer of R460-million in her 13 years at the company‚ bail of R250 000.

According to Hawks spokeswoman Captain Carol Mulamu‚ the state had originally not planned to oppose bail, but in court it emerged that Steenkamp had a recent history of suicide attempts.

“The state argued that she is potentially a danger to herself‚” Mulamu said.

The case has been postponed to February 28.

Steenkamp’s bail conditions include that she has to hand over her travel documents‚ must inform the investigating officer if she plans to leave Johannesburg and must report to the Boksburg police station three times a week.

The court has allowed Steenkamp and her husband to stay at their lavish Boksburg home‚ but the assets are under curatorship‚ which means they may not be moved‚ sold or donated.