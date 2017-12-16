Art for art’s sake going public

If you travel to any city in Europe, North America, or even parts of South Africa, you will find a multitude of public art installations.

But when it comes to Nelson Mandela Bay, one would be hard pressed to find art outside gallery walls – something artist Louwrens Westraad whose sculpture – created with fellow artist Mxolisi “Dolla” Sapeta – now stands in a traffic circle adjacent to Baywest Mall, wants to change.

After claiming top honours at Baywest’s sculpture search two years ago, Sapeta and Westraad’s winning concept titled Ujiva (isiXhosa for “dancing”) is finally complete.

The 7m-tall Ujiva is hard to miss as you approach the end of Walker Drive.

Talking about the construction process of the mammoth steel sculpture, Westraad said: “It was a very difficult site [to work on] as 800 cars drive past it every day . . . everything had to be considered.”

The multidimensional work of art depicts abstract female figures dancing around a large sphere.

By day, the sunlight bounces off the sculpture, creating different shadows and points of visual interest as the light refracts.