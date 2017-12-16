Art for art’s sake going public
If you travel to any city in Europe, North America, or even parts of South Africa, you will find a multitude of public art installations.
But when it comes to Nelson Mandela Bay, one would be hard pressed to find art outside gallery walls – something artist Louwrens Westraad whose sculpture – created with fellow artist Mxolisi “Dolla” Sapeta – now stands in a traffic circle adjacent to Baywest Mall, wants to change.
After claiming top honours at Baywest’s sculpture search two years ago, Sapeta and Westraad’s winning concept titled Ujiva (isiXhosa for “dancing”) is finally complete.
The 7m-tall Ujiva is hard to miss as you approach the end of Walker Drive.
Talking about the construction process of the mammoth steel sculpture, Westraad said: “It was a very difficult site [to work on] as 800 cars drive past it every day . . . everything had to be considered.”
The multidimensional work of art depicts abstract female figures dancing around a large sphere.
By day, the sunlight bounces off the sculpture, creating different shadows and points of visual interest as the light refracts.
At night, it comes alive as it is illuminated by solar-charged lights.
And when the city’s infamous westerly wind hits the steel frames, a musical range of four octaves is emitted.
The artists’ aim in creating the work was to celebrate the universal nature of dance.
Westraad explained that the pair wanted to create a non-political work that would be a source of daily, weekly or monthly inspiration to people who visit the area. “Usually people associate art with something that’s in a gallery – a space for the elite – and if it’s public it’s [usually] political,” Westraad said.
With a keen interest in the growth of public art, Westraad plans to unveil another public art project in Port Elizabeth early next year titled New Horizon.
Sapeta’s work is currently on show as part of Galerie Noko’s The Collector’s Edition 2 exhibition.
When asked how he would want the public to interact with his work, Westraad said “Ultimately people must relate with it momentarily as they drive by.”
“It’s a gift to the people of PE . . . I dedicate it to the people of Port Elizabeth.”