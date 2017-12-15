State opposes bail for cop on murder charge

A police officer implicated in the murder of a state witness should be denied bail as the last time he was granted bail the man who could have testified against him ended up dead, prosecutors opposing the bail application of Constable Walter Francis said.

Francis, 31, of Chatty, applied for bail in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court yesterday and will hear the magistrate’s decision next week.

He has been charged with the murder of state witness Alex Ferreira, 28, alongside co-accused Wayne Wabanie and Shemeal Gallant.

Francis was arrested last month while on duty at the Humewood police station, where he was employed as a constable.

During his bail application, prosecutors alleged that Francis, the father of two young children, had driven the car that took Wabanie and Gallant to the scene where Ferreira was gunned down.

Prosecutor Liesel Landman told magistrate Sanjani Naidoo the state opposed bail on the grounds that Francis faced a schedule six charge of premeditated murder and there was a likelihood that he would interfere with witnesses.

He had also not abided by his previous bail conditions, Landman said.

“He [Francis] did interfere with witnesses [and] the witness is now dead,” Landman said.

Francis is also standing trial in the Port Elizabeth High Court on charges of murder after he was implicated in the gang murder of Denton Rademeyer, 32, in Bethelsdorp in 2014.

Ferreira was a witness to that shooting and was to testify against Francis and co-accused Enzo Kroates, 22, and Clement Kogana, 29, in the matter.