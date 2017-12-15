State opposes bail for cop on murder charge
Prosecutor cites shooting death of witness
A police officer implicated in the murder of a state witness should be denied bail as the last time he was granted bail the man who could have testified against him ended up dead, prosecutors opposing the bail application of Constable Walter Francis said.
Francis, 31, of Chatty, applied for bail in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court yesterday and will hear the magistrate’s decision next week.
He has been charged with the murder of state witness Alex Ferreira, 28, alongside co-accused Wayne Wabanie and Shemeal Gallant.
Francis was arrested last month while on duty at the Humewood police station, where he was employed as a constable.
During his bail application, prosecutors alleged that Francis, the father of two young children, had driven the car that took Wabanie and Gallant to the scene where Ferreira was gunned down.
Prosecutor Liesel Landman told magistrate Sanjani Naidoo the state opposed bail on the grounds that Francis faced a schedule six charge of premeditated murder and there was a likelihood that he would interfere with witnesses.
He had also not abided by his previous bail conditions, Landman said.
“He [Francis] did interfere with witnesses [and] the witness is now dead,” Landman said.
Francis is also standing trial in the Port Elizabeth High Court on charges of murder after he was implicated in the gang murder of Denton Rademeyer, 32, in Bethelsdorp in 2014.
Ferreira was a witness to that shooting and was to testify against Francis and co-accused Enzo Kroates, 22, and Clement Kogana, 29, in the matter.
Landman said it would shock the community if Francis were to be granted bail.
“This would prevent witnesses from testifying against accused [in other cases].”
Reading an affidavit by Francis, his legal representative Bram Greyling used the example of convicted murderer Oscar Pistorius and Shrien Diwani (who was acquitted) as some who had been being granted bail on schedule six offences.
Landman shot this down, saying: “They did not tamper with evidence or shoot witnesses.”
Greyling said his client was the father of two young children and lived with his unemployed parents, who relied on Francis to pay the monthly bond on their home.
Greyling said while Francis was in custody his R12 000 police salary and medical aid was suspended, which had a direct impact on his family as his eight-year-old daughter needed treatment for eczema and his six-year-old son, who lived with him and his parents, relied on his income.
Greyling said his client denied all the allegations against him, that he would not evade his trial and that he was not a violent person.
He said Francis believed the state would not be able to prove his guilt in the matter before court.
Francis is being held at the Mount Road police station cells after he requested that the court transfer him from North End Prison during his previous court appearance.
Landman told the court that should Francis be allowed out on bail, the impact would be much bigger than the defence realised.
“After his first arrest, there was a huge outcry from the community,” she said.
Francis’s co-accused, Wabanie and Gallant, last week abandoned their bail applications.
All three will appear in court on Tuesday, when judgment in Francis’s application will be heard.