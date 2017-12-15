Smacking son leads to attack on father

A screaming young child watched in horror as his father was repeatedly whacked on the head and back with a metal bar allegedly by a “gartjie” who had taken offence to the man disciplining his son.

A day out for the dad, 35, and his four-year-old son took a nightmarish turn on Wednesday, when he was attacked on the corner of Western Road and Athol Fugard Terrace in Central after smacking his son on his bum for misbehaving.

Blood gushed from the wound on his head after the assault.

Two men were arrested in connection with the incident yesterday.

The enraged father, Jaco, had offered a R5 000 reward on Facebook earlier for information leading to the arrest of the gartjie and the driver of the Nis- san NV350 minibus.

Jaco and the child’s mother are being referred to only by their first names to protect the identity of the traumatised boy.

The self-employed Uitenhage dad took his son on a day trip to the beach and to visit his girlfriend, Liezel – the child’s mother – at her workplace in Athol Fugard Terrace at about 2pm.

Jaco and the little boy then decided to walk to a nearby shop in Western Road to buy sweets, but on their return, the child threw a “vloermoer” (tantrum), according to his dad, which prompted him to “smack him twice on his bum with my flat hand”.

“The next thing, there was a taxi parked next to us and the gartjie shouted to me ‘stop abusing that child’,” Jaco said.

“I shouted back ‘are you going to discipline him then?’ “With that, the gartjie climbed out of the taxi with a solid metal bar sharpened on the end.