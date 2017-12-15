Schools slip up on scholar transport
Almost 40 000 pupils who qualify for the scholar transport programme in the Eastern Cape may have to walk long distances to and from schools next year because of principal errors.
The Department of Education said the information of 39 000 pupils in need of scholar transport was incorrect and had outstanding details.
The pupils, most from rural areas who walk long distances, are at risk of missing out on the state programme.
It has had its issues with parents and pupils protesting and demanding that they benefit from it. More pupils may now miss out. Provincial education spokesman Malibongwe Mtima said the information came from principals and Bhisho would be unable to source additional Treasury funding to transport the pupils if their details remained incorrect.