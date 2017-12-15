Mlambo-Ngcuka tipped for NMU

Chancellor news celebrated on social media as leap for transformation – but no official word yet

It is a triple dose of woman power for Nelson Mandela University, with former deputy president and executive director of UN Women, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, tipped to take over as chancellor. While the university has not yet formally announced Mlambo-Ngcuka’s appointment, social media has been abuzz with the news following a council meeting on Wednesday where it is widely believed a vote for MlamboNgcuka was taken.

The news is being welcomed as a big step towards transformation at NMU.

Coming on the back of Sibongile Muthwa’s appointment as the new vice-chancellor and Nozipho JanuaryBardil being announced as the chairwoman of council, the news had many celebrating.

Sociology master’s student Pedro Mzileni showed his delight when he tweeted about Mlambo-Ngcuka, adding a heart and a peace sign to his upbeat message of congratulations.

But as the news was celebrated, the university held its cards close to its chest, with spokeswoman Zandile Mbabela saying: “The process of finalising the appointment of the new Nelson Mandela University chancellor to replace Ms Santie Botha has not yet been concluded.”

Yesterday, Mzileni, 25, said: “It is a historic decision.”

Mzileni said he believed the appointment of a black woman sent a message that the university was moving in the right direction when it came to transformation.

“She is an international, widely respected [person], one of the few remaining towers of leadership and ethics that we as a country have to offer the world,” he said.