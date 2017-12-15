Ex-student pleads guilty to 39 rapes

Several attacks took place at Fort Hare over five years

Former Fort Hare University student Lonwabo Solontsi, 28, pleaded guilty yesterday to 39 rapes over five years, several of which were perpetrated at the university. The serial rapist raped women wherever he lived.

His chilling crimes were committed across three provinces – the Eastern Cape, Western Cape and North West. However, the majority were committed in the Eastern Cape.

His hunting grounds included the Alice campus of his alma mater, as well as the towns of Bathurst, Idutywa, Willowvale and King William’s Town.

His guilty plea confirms him as one of the country’s worst serial rapists.

Solontsi pleaded guilty to a further 26 charges, including robbery with aggravating circumstances, and housebreaking with intent to rob and rape.

Judge Thami Beshe convicted Solontsi on all the charges.

More than a dozen of his victims sat in the public gallery listening to the litany of horror contained in Solontsi’s 35-page plea statement, which was read out by his legal aid lawyer, Helen McCallum.

Solontsi listened intently as the details of his horror crimes were read out over about two hours in the Grahamstown High Court.

A hoarse McCallum, who paused to sip water, repeated the phrase “without her consent and against her will” 39 times while reading out his statement.

Solontsi admitted that he had raped so many women that he could not recall the exact details in at least 11 of the cases.

In each of these, even though his recall on exact details was vague, he admitted the complainant was telling the truth.