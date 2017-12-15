Eight held in festive season crackdown

Joint festive season operations have seen eight people arrested for a range of crimes, including murder, over a 24-hour period.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the arrests had been made on Wednesday and yesterday.

They were for possession of drugs, murder, attempted murder and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition. The latest arrest took place yesterday morning when police raided several homes to execute arrest warrants for suspects in gangrelated shootings.

“Three suspects were arrested for murder and attempted murder for separate incidents,” Naidu said.