Colleen Glen couple robbed at knifepoint

A Colleen Glen couple were held up in their home and robbed by three knife-wielding men yesterday.

Police said the men, wearing balaclavas, had broken into the Spruce Road home at 1am by forcing open the lounge window. Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the 37-year-old man and his wife, also 37, had woken up with three men inside their bedroom.

“The suspects held a knife to the man’s throat before tying his hands together with shoelaces behind his back,” she said. “The woman was held at knifepoint and threatened but not tied up. “The suspects then ransacked the house and stole two pellet guns, a laptop, a tablet, cellphones, jewellery, an expensive camera and a coin collection.” Police were alerted by the couple after the men fled.