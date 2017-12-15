Bank names Fuzile as chief executive
Standard Bank announced the appointment of former national Treasury director-general Lungisa Fuzile as its chief executive yesterday. The post is with effect from January 15. Fuzile takes over from Sim Tshabalala, who has served as chief executive of Standard Bank SA (SBSA) since June 2008.
“This appointment follows the recent changes to the group’s executive structure‚ which resulted in the disbanding of the joint group chief executive construct.” the bank said.
“The leadership of SBSA was a component of Sim’s responsibilities when he served as the joint group chief executive. This appointment removes the dual role for Sim.
“Lungisa Fuzile will be accountable to the board of SBSA‚ with a matrix reporting line to group chief executive Sim Tshabalala.”
Fuzile had a 20-year career in public service‚ culminating as director-general at the national Treasury from May 2011 until May this year.