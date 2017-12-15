Bank names Fuzile as chief executive

Standard Bank announced the appointment of former national Treasury director-general Lungisa Fuzile as its chief executive yesterday. The post is with effect from January 15. Fuzile takes over from Sim Tshabalala, who has served as chief executive of Standard Bank SA (SBSA) since June 2008.

“This appointment follows the recent changes to the group’s executive structure‚ which resulted in the disbanding of the joint group chief executive construct.” the bank said.