AUDIO: Trollip uses ‘f-word’ in taped outburst

Following the expulsion of Ward 1 councillor Rashied Adams from the DA, an audio clip has emerged of Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip yelling and swearing at him in frustration.

In the less than 40-second clip, Trollip is heard telling Adams: “If you tell another lie, I will f*** you up.”

He also demands the contact details for Adams’s father.

Adams was expelled from the DA on Sunday after he failed to pay compulsory party fees.

He claimed later that the DA, including Trollip, had formulated a plot to get rid of him.

Trollip said yesterday that the recorded conversation had taken place in DA councillor and deputy chief whip Andy Jordan’s office in July and had been meant as an intervention after countless attempts to assist Adams through his financial troubles.

“The purpose was to impress upon him that despite multiple initiatives by his constituency and caucus leadership, he was not addressing the matters raised around non-compliance of payments to the party,” Trollip said.

Also present at the meeting were DA chief whip Werner Senekal and caucus chairman Retief Odendaal.

Trollip said Adams had not been repaying money he had borrowed and was continuously borrowing from the public, including one councillor.

Attempts by senior Bay DA members who had also tried to help Adams had been in vain.

He said the demand for Adams to provide his father’s contact details as heard in the recording had been a last resort. “I threatened him – not to assault him physically – but to act against him regardless of the consequences because his actions were compromising our campaign offer and our brand,” Trollip said. “I did speak to his father and explained to his father that I swore at him to try to reinforce the gravity of the situation as a father would to a son.” Asked if the manner in which he had spoken to Adams was appropriate, Trollip said: “The language I used [was] probably not appropriate, but used out of frustration from him wilfully destroying his career.” Adams declined to comment, saying only: “I have said all I have to say and I am done with this matter.” Meanwhile, Adams has found support from former deputy mayor and UDM councillor Mongameli Bobani. Bobani said he had offered support to Adams after he had been treated “unfairly” and denied access to the council chamber earlier this week. Addressing a comment to Trollip, Bobani said: “Calling a junior before a cabal of the most senior and most powerful colleagues, executive mayor, [is] a well-known tactic in gangdom. “Approaching family members to intimidate is a well-known tactic in thugdom.” Bobani said he had seen potential in Adams “who had shown leadership qualities”. A by-election for Ward 1, which comprises Summerstrand, Lovemore Park, Mount Pleasant and other areas, is expected to take place in March, after city manager Johann Mettler notified the Independent Electoral Commission of the vacancy on Monday.