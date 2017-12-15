Attack on ambulance in Missionvale

An ambulance driver was treated for a head injury and another crew member had glass removed from his eyes after they were attacked by three men in Missionvale early this morning.

Department of Health spokesman Sizwe Kupelo said the men got the attention of the driver, who was there on another call, by calling for help saying their father had been stabbed.

They then broke the windows of the ambulance with a brick.

The driver was able to drive to safety despite a severe head wound, he said.