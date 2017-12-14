Threat to close health centre over crime

Staff at the Laetitia Bam Health Centre in Uitenhage are threatening to close the 24-hour facility, citing ongoing crime as the reason.

Staff members, who did not want to be named as they are not allowed to speak to the media, said the clinic had been plagued by crime and had too few security guards.

Lindile Cakwebe, the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union chairman at Laetitia Bam, said: “We have been engaging with the Nelson Mandela Bay health district management about safety concerns since 2015.

“We requested six security guards, but we only have three female guards,” Cakwebe said.

“Management only comes after an incident takes place to hear the grievances and promises us solutions to the problems, but they are never implemented.

“Last week, we had an incident where one of the nurses was attacked by a psychiatric patient.”

Other incidents mentioned included theft of a staffer’s handbag from her parked car, hub caps being stolen and windscreen wipers being damaged.