Threat to close health centre over crime
Staff at the Laetitia Bam Health Centre in Uitenhage are threatening to close the 24-hour facility, citing ongoing crime as the reason.
Staff members, who did not want to be named as they are not allowed to speak to the media, said the clinic had been plagued by crime and had too few security guards.
Lindile Cakwebe, the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union chairman at Laetitia Bam, said: “We have been engaging with the Nelson Mandela Bay health district management about safety concerns since 2015.
“We requested six security guards, but we only have three female guards,” Cakwebe said.
“Management only comes after an incident takes place to hear the grievances and promises us solutions to the problems, but they are never implemented.
“Last week, we had an incident where one of the nurses was attacked by a psychiatric patient.”
Other incidents mentioned included theft of a staffer’s handbag from her parked car, hub caps being stolen and windscreen wipers being damaged.
A nurse said: “This is an ongoing problem and seemingly the officials at the district office are not concerned about our safety.
“Coming to work is a risk on its own, especially at night.
“At this rate, the department will have to find another way of keeping the 24-hour unit running, because it is not taking care of its human resource component.
“We have been raising safety concerns for years, to no avail.”
The nurse said the doors could not be locked and windows had no blinds, which was a problem for patient privacy and safety.
“We’re tired of management doing nothing about our grievances.”
Health spokesman Sizwe Kupelo said: “We are discussing ways of strengthening security at these facilities – including fencing upgrades, installation of CCTV cameras and alarm systems.
“We are also in the process of finalising processes of contracting a private security service.”