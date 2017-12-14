The SABC said that it regrets a decision by workers to embark on strike action on Thursday but that the stoppage will not affect programming.

Management said it had met with unions last Friday and this Monday and put a revised offer to them.

“The SABC offered both unions a 4.5% increase for the last six months of the financial year 2017/2018 for employees in the bargaining unit to be paid at a later stage‚ when the organization is financially stable‚” the SABC said in a statement.

“Following this meeting‚ the unions then met with their members to provide feedback. It is regrettable to note that both Bemawu and CWU members declined the SABC’s offer and have decided to proceed with their strike action on Thursday‚ 14 December 2017.”

The three-day strike clashes with the ANC national elective conference this weekend but the SABC said it would not interfere with scheduled broadcasts.

“The SABC would like to assure the public that all the necessary measures will be put in place to make sure that the conference will be broadcast to the public of South Africa as planned‚” it said.

“The organization also calls upon the striking employees not to intimidate their colleagues‚ who will be coming to work and proceed with their action in a dignified manner. It is important to note that the principle of no work‚ no pay will apply.”

Management said it would continue engaging with the unions.