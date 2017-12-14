Robber jailed for 196 years

A Port Elizabeth man has been sentenced to 196 years for a series of crimes including 11 counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Mkhuseli Matima, 24, of Seyisi, faced 26 charges. Port Elizabeth Regional Court magistrate Twanet Olivier found him guilty on 18 of the 26 counts, which included attempted murder, two counts of possession of an unlicensed firearm, pointing a firearm, negligent discharge of a firearm and escaping from custody. The court ordered Matima to serve an effective 35 years behind bars. His reign of terror began on January 25 2015.

A police officer stopped at a service station in Struandale to inflate a flat tyre, when Matima appeared. As the officer knelt to pump up the tyre, Matima forcefully removed his firearm from his waist. Using this weapon, Matima then went on a robbery spree, including a hardware store in Zwide, the Daku SPAR and a garage in Algoa Park. During cross-examination, Matima lost his temper and at one stage refused to answer questions. In handing down the verdict, Olivier said: “Matima’s case was built on an array of lies and improbabilities.” National Prosecuting Authority spokesman Tsepo Ndwalaza said: “We welcome the sentence, hoping it will send a strong message to would-be offenders.”