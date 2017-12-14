Rapists given 90 life sentences since April

More than 150 rapists and sexual predators in the Eastern Cape have been sentenced to 90 life sentences and 4 362 years behind bars since April.

Yesterday, police said the convictions were a result of the investigative skills of members of the family violence, child protection and sexual offences (FCS) unit. Provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Liziwe Ntshinga said the convictions were a result of thorough investigations and well-prepared dockets. The cases highlighted included Uitenhage serial rapist Mzikayise Mkavu, 27, who was sentenced to 13 life sentences and an additional 228 years’ imprisonment by the Port Elizabeth High Court on October 24.

“Mkavu waged a reign of terror [in the] KwaNobuhle community between July 2008 and 2016 and raped several victims between the ages of 16 and 31 years old,” Ntshinga said. “Mkavu was linked to the rape charges through his DNA and arrested during April 2016.” He raped at least 17 women. In October, Samkelo Nyembezi, 29, was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Maluti Regional Court for raping an 11-year-old girl in the town. Another life sentence was handed down in the same court in October, when Nkosithethile Sithole, 30, from Skiti village, was found guilty of raping a 53-year-old victim after a drinking spree. “The diligent work and expert investigation by FCS members played a crucial role in securing these sentences and making sure that perpetrators of these offences are removed from society,” Ntshinga said. “We hope the victims and their families will derive strength from the fact that those who inflicted such a painful experience in their lives have been jailed for a long time.”