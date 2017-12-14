Police lab in PE earmarked for hi-tech upgrade

Tender out for multimillion-rand state-of-the-art revamp to crank up forensics investigations

The Port Elizabeth police forensic laboratory has been earmarked for a revamp that will move its crime-fighting capacity forward as it is to be equipped with an array of hi-tech gadgets and technology.

Over the last few months, police have issued a series of tenders for state-of-the-art gadgets, one of which can identify fraudulent documents, passports and even visas.

The latest forensic unit tender, which was released on Friday, includes the installation of a new DNA testing system that can test tissue, body fluids, bones and teeth.

The revamp could see forensic testing in the Eastern Cape streamlined, which would lead to a faster turnaround time of evidence and speedier arrests.

The latest tender is just one of several that show a multimillion-rand investment strategy by police into technology and gadgets.

The tender for the revamp of the forensic laboratory in North End will close in February and, according to the documents, seeks to replace the entire laboratory with new systems and gadgets.

The lab will be fitted with dark rooms with special lights, cross-contamination work stations, biological safety cabinets and even climate-controlled rooms.

The main laboratory is in Pretoria, with offices in the Western Cape, Port Elizabeth and Durban.

The laboratories in Pretoria and the Western Cape consist of several other units, while the Eastern Cape laboratory only has a ballistic and chemistry unit and KwaZulu-Natal has a ballistic unit.

The units that form part of the forensic laboratory include the scientific analysis unit, ballistic unit, electronics, question document unit, biology unit, chemistry unit and the explosives unit.

According to insiders, the revamp is likely to only take place late next year or even in 2019.

Officials from the police forensic division welcomed the move, calling it a step in the right direction.

Currently, the Plattekloof police laboratory in the Western Cape processes most of the Eastern Cape’s forensics samples for investigations.

“Revamping the Port Elizabeth lab would be a logical move as it would save time and evidence would not have to be transferred to another province,” an official, who did not want to be named, said.

“It also reduces the burden on the Western Cape lab – thus increasing productivity across all the labs.