Hundreds of kids end up in hospital with severe malnutrition

“Now you must watch us cook,” she says, laughing.

When Willie Buchner from Love Story arrives with the week’s groceries, Windvoel claps her hands and laughs. She chases a painfully thin dog away and opens a dilapidated gate.

“We give the children soup and bread every day. We have water but we get electricity from the old lady across the road.”

“Life is really tough at the moment.

“So many people need food, they must take turns to get a bag of groceries,” she said.

Housed in a windowless, makeshift wooden room, Priscilla Windvoel looks after 25 little ones.

A few kilometres along the road, just past a liquor store advertising “great specials” in neon letters, is Eagles Day Care in Kleinskool.

“I said to God that morning these thieves have done me a huge favour. I now have a better stove. I don’t even need a match to light it. Thank you.”

Through Love Story donors, how- ever, she received a new stove and gas bottles.

A few weeks ago, thieves broke into Grootboom’s soup kitchen and stole everything, including her gas stove and gas bottles.

At the door, someone has painted the words: “Dear God. Send help from above to build our lives on Jesus.”

A canvas sign reads: “You can say no to drugs.”

Next to the soup kitchen, there is a container that houses a creche.

“Here they line up,” she explains. “This is where we feed everybody who is hungry for as long as the food lasts. If the food is done, it is done.”

Grootboom opens the door next to the urinal.

Grootboom and Makoni turned the stalls into neat packing spaces and have made a counter for food service.

It is housed in a shipping container that once served as a bathroom.

Makoni unlocks the door to the soup kitchen with a key he wears around his neck.

“I can only give every family a bag every second week now,” Grootboom says. “There are too many.”

Local NGO Love Story has just delivered the week’s donated groceries for the soup kitchen and bags of food for families in crisis.

It is a windy morning in Timothy Valley when Cynthia Grootboom and her righthand man George Makoni walk over to their soup kitchen.

in the wind and on the wall of the creche there is a faded picture of Mickey Mouse holding the letter A.

Outside the fence, a boy looks in, licking the inside of an empty packet of crisps.

The soup is cooked in another makeshift, windowless kitchen.

On a bare shelf there is half a pot of Purity baby food, an old enamel bowl and a bottle of long-life milk.

Over at Joe Slovo, Thobeka Ramaboto is cooking spinach and rice for lunch.

“Everyone comes to eat here. We keep a book of who gets the parcels so that everyone can be helped,” she said, showing us neat columns of names carefully written in blue ink.

“We eat from the garden and from the donations. We don’t see a lot of meat any more,” Ramaboto said.

In between the neat rows of beetroot and spinach, there are a few chickens.

Ramaboto is standing in for her friend who is in Dora Nginza Hospital. “There is no work here. We have to feed the people who live here,” she said.

Ten years ago, when she still lived in King William’s Town, Ruth Hani started the Nelson Mandela Community Centre.

But despite registering her NGO, nobody ever donated a thing.

“I used to take pictures to show prospective donors but now I don’t any more. Now I light a candle and I pray for the people in this community. They are very hungry.

“I have a cardiac problem. My heart has been broken by it all.

“There are no jobs here. I cook for the community from my home. They come here. They are all so hungry. If the food runs out, they shout at me.

“But you have to understand there are no jobs here and the skoppers [loan sharks] take the money.”

At the Missionvale Care Centre, “Auntie Poppie” Adams is busy in her kitchen.

On a table there are hundreds of slices of bread.

She does not talk a lot. “The kids like sandwiches with cheese and polony most,” she says. “We do our best for them every day.”

Normoyle Primary School principal Janine Barlow said they were blessed by the generosity of their donors.

“Poppie goes all-out for the children. A lot of people don’t understand the dynamics behind feeding hungry children. If they are hungry they come to find her. If she wants more food she comes to fight with me.

“If we get a good donation she is very happy. She always makes a decent pot of food for the children.”

Love Story parcels ‘like Christmas’ for destitute

When Willie Buchner drives the white Nissan bakkie along the dusty roads of Kleinskool, children run up to him in their gowns and pyjamas. “Hier kom Krismis! Hier kom Krismis! [Here comes Christmas!]” they shout. Once a week is “Big Drop Day”, as it is known by those at Port Elizabeth-based charity Love Story. Food and gas are delivered to soup kitchens and 100 bags of emergency food relief given to community workers for distribution in the community. On those days, Willie travels from the city centre to Motherwell, Timothy Valley, Kwazakhele, KwaDwesi Extension and Joe Slovo. He never has to knock. When people see him coming, gates are opened and helpers arrive to help carry and pack goods away. For every community worker he sees, he has a friendly greeting and a smile. Anita Buchner, Willie’s wife, who works for Love Story, said for her and Willie it was all about creating relationships. “We are adamant it must be about the relationship. It cannot be about the stuff. Then the small food donation becomes just a drop in the ocean.