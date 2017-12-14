High hopes for ‘heritage site’ Kwazakhele park

The newly named Wilson Diliza Khayingo Square in Kwazakhele was unveiled yesterday following a R3-million investment by the municipality’s roads and transport directorate.

The square has been constructed in the form of a recreational park and monument with the aim of creating a safe place for children to play.

Khayingo, an Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) pioneer, was hanged in the early 1960s alongside Vuyisile Mini and Zinakile Mkhaba.

Mayor Athol Trollip paid tribute to ANC officials who conceptualised the new square.

“I want to pay tribute to the people who conceptualised this idea and I want to thank the officials who brought it to reality,” Trollip said.

“The ANC brought this idea about and the DA completed it – we all have roles to play in the lifespan of a city or a country.”

Ward 21 councillor Sizwe Jodwana said: “As Ward 21, in 2006, we took a resolution to declare this site as the Wilson Diliza Khayingo Square. [But] we experienced some delays because of the limiting budget.

“We wanted this place to be a heritage site.