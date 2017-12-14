High hopes for ‘heritage site’ Kwazakhele park
The newly named Wilson Diliza Khayingo Square in Kwazakhele was unveiled yesterday following a R3-million investment by the municipality’s roads and transport directorate.
The square has been constructed in the form of a recreational park and monument with the aim of creating a safe place for children to play.
Khayingo, an Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) pioneer, was hanged in the early 1960s alongside Vuyisile Mini and Zinakile Mkhaba.
Mayor Athol Trollip paid tribute to ANC officials who conceptualised the new square.
“I want to pay tribute to the people who conceptualised this idea and I want to thank the officials who brought it to reality,” Trollip said.
“The ANC brought this idea about and the DA completed it – we all have roles to play in the lifespan of a city or a country.”
Ward 21 councillor Sizwe Jodwana said: “As Ward 21, in 2006, we took a resolution to declare this site as the Wilson Diliza Khayingo Square. [But] we experienced some delays because of the limiting budget.
“We wanted this place to be a heritage site.
“We hope it will bring the community together in such a way that people remember what it once was during the apartheid era – a place for the people’s assembly where many gathered for campaigns and meetings and the burning of pass books.
“So it really holds a lot of history,” Jodwana said.
Resident Nomakhaya Jilata, 57, said: “I really am proud to be witnessing the unveiling of Wilson Diliza Khayingo Square.
“I hope it becomes a safe space for our little ones to play.
“There is a lot of drug smoking in the area where young boys gather around in parks and smoke tik.
“I hope none of that is going to happen here.
“As the community we will try to assist in keeping this place clean so they can see that there is no space for any unruly behaviour here.
“We ask that the municipality helps us in doing so by monitoring the area every now and then.”