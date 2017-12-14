Guptas wanted state’s R600m advert budget – ex-GCIS head
Ajay Gupta wanted the Government Communication Information System (GCIS) to transfer R600-million to the Guptas to start their media company.
Former GCIS chief executive Themba Maseko told yesterday on Radio 702 about meeting Gupta in December 2010.
“So, what he was basically telling me, was that I must transfer the whole advertising budget to his company so they can actually have the capital to start running the business‚” Masebe said.
“He made it very clear to me that he was not asking me – he was telling me that I need to transfer the budget.”
The media company the Guptas were setting up was The New Age newspaper and ANN7 (African News Network 7).
Ajay Gupta knew the government advertising budget was R600-million, Maseko said. “He said I must make sure that budget is transferred to his benefit.”
Maseko said he told Gupta that protocol dictated there must be a bidding process and that the budget was not allocated to GCIS‚ but various departments.
“Different departments then come to us to do media placing for them and we then get the money from the departments to pay the companies‚” he said.
“Ajay said to me‚ quite clearly‚ if there is any department that was resisting to do the transfer‚ I must come back to him‚ report to him‚ and he has the authority to summon any minister to his house.”
Maseko said the meeting ended after he told Ajay he was not interested.
“I was clear I was not going to be instructed by any person‚ be they a Gupta or anybody‚ to break rules.”
Gupta contacted Maseko shortly before the launch of The New Age to arrange a meeting, but he declined.
“At the end of the conversation‚ he said to me he was going to talk to my superiors, to make sure that they deal with me. It made my life difficult at GCIS.”
Maseko was removed two months later – and replaced by the new owner of The New Age newspaper and ANN7‚ Mzwanele Manyi. – TimesLIVE