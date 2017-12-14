Guptas wanted state’s R600m advert budget – ex-GCIS head

Ajay Gupta wanted the Government Communication Information System (GCIS) to transfer R600-million to the Guptas to start their media company.

Former GCIS chief executive Themba Maseko told yesterday on Radio 702 about meeting Gupta in December 2010.

“So, what he was basically telling me, was that I must transfer the whole advertising budget to his company so they can actually have the capital to start running the business‚” Masebe said.

“He made it very clear to me that he was not asking me – he was telling me that I need to transfer the budget.”

The media company the Guptas were setting up was The New Age newspaper and ANN7 (African News Network 7).

Ajay Gupta knew the government advertising budget was R600-million, Maseko said. “He said I must make sure that budget is transferred to his benefit.”

Maseko said he told Gupta that protocol dictated there must be a bidding process and that the budget was not allocated to GCIS‚ but various departments.