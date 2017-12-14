Expulsion of two Rhodes protesters triggers outrage

Rhodes University has come under fire following the permanent expulsion of two women students who were involved in anti-rape protests at the campus in Grahamstown last year.

This punishment, related to charges of kidnapping and assault, has been especially criticised in light of a convicted rapist at the university being excluded earlier this year for only 10 years.

Rhodes spokeswoman Veliswa Mhlope confirmed yesterday that the two women students had been permanently excluded from the university after being found guilty by an independent panel.

Mhlope emphasised that the expulsions were not a result of the students’ participation in the protests or the publication of a list of alleged rapists at the university.

“While the two students did indeed take part in the protest, their participation had nothing to do with the charges or with their exclusion,” she said.

“The two female students were found guilty of committing common-law crimes against their fellow students, including kidnapping and assault.”

Mhlope said the verdict followed the meticulous analysis of evidence.

She was unable to say whether the university had laid criminal complaints with the police against the students.

Nomzamo Zondo, the director of litigation at the Socio-Economic Rights Institute (SERI) and legal representative for one of the expelled students, Yolanda Dyantyi, said Dyantyi had never been criminally charged for kidnapping or assault.

“As far as I know, nobody laid any such charges,” Zondo said. “She [Dyantyi] was once asked to appear at a police station because someone had filed a complaint of crimen injuria.