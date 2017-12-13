Judge Dunstan Mlambo says President Jacob Zuma’s review application of former public protector Thuli Madonsela’s recommendations on alleged state capture. was ill-advised and reckless.

He also notes that it was a delaying tactic.

Zuma brought an application to set aside the remedial action.

Madonsela released a report‚ titled State of Capture‚ in November last year concerning allegations of an improper relationship between Zuma‚ other state officials and the Gupta family.

The report recommended that‚ because Madonsela did not have enough funds to finalise the investigation‚ Zuma appoint a commission of inquiry to complete the investigation.

Madonsela recommended that the commission be established by Zuma but that the presiding judge should be chosen by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng.

Zuma took issue with the remedial action and applied to court to have it reviewed and set aside.