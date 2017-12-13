Ousted councillor claims DA plot

Colleagues planned for months to get me out, says ex-Ward 1 representative

Recently ousted Ward 1 councillor Rashied Adams has accused his former DA colleagues – including mayor Athol Trollip – of plotting to remove him. Outside the media conference where Adams made these allegations, two Ward 1 committee members alleged he was never present to attend to ward matters and owed hundreds of thousands of rands to residents.

Adams held the briefing in the UDM offices after he was denied access to the council chambers.

Council speaker Jonathan Lawack indicated this had been on his instruction, as Adams was now a member of the public and had not written to ask permission for use of the facilities.

Adams said he had called the briefing to shed light on an alleged plot hatched against him by senior colleagues as early as June.

“I may be young, but I am not naive and I’m not weak,” Adams said.

He said he had experienced financial difficulties earlier this year, and that some colleagues had exploited this in a bid to remove him.

“My senior colleagues, who really wanted me out, plotted this ousting for months and saw an opportunity in my financial situation.

“The plan was simple: smear [my] name in the media, and then fire [me] as [I] would have brought the party into disrepute.”

He said unpaid tithe fees was a lame excuse for his dismissal from the party.

“I was meant to pay candidate fees, and I only skipped one payment. The party was unreasonable.

“I’ve been threatened, used, undermined and mentally abused. I’ve received threats from the executive mayor [and] some of these threats entail physical harm to me.

“I moved out of my office as I was systematically replaced.

“Councillor Leander Kruger was parachuted into the Ward 1 office to augment my work. He was protected and I was kicked to the kerb and effectively removed to act as the PR councillor.”

It was this move that meant residents could not reach him for a short while, he said, as he worked without an office.