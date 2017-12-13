The investigating officer in the case against The President’s Keepers author Jacques Pauw and fellow investigative journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh has been removed from the investigation.

The removal of Colonel Reuben Govender from the case was communicated to the two journalists’ lawyer‚ Willem de Klerk‚ by the KwaZulu-Natal provincial police authorities yesterday.

Pauw said he and Myburgh had been in negotiations with Govender for the past two weeks.

“He did not want to say if he had a warrant for our arrest‚” Pauw said.