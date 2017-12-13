Officer removed from Pauw case
The investigating officer in the case against The President’s Keepers author Jacques Pauw and fellow investigative journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh has been removed from the investigation.
The removal of Colonel Reuben Govender from the case was communicated to the two journalists’ lawyer‚ Willem de Klerk‚ by the KwaZulu-Natal provincial police authorities yesterday.
Pauw said he and Myburgh had been in negotiations with Govender for the past two weeks.
“He did not want to say if he had a warrant for our arrest‚” Pauw said.
Pauw said Govender’s removal came as he and Myburgh were preparing an urgent court application to prevent him from arresting them.
Brigadier AW Holby‚ head of the provincial detective services in KwaZulu-Natal‚ confirmed the dockets had been removed from the police station.
He said he would handle the investigation himself.
Pauw said: “We are just very relieved that [Govender] has been removed from the case.”