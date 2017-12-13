Man found shot in neck following raid to recover stolen guns
A Port Elizabeth man has been shot in the neck – but police are trying to figure out whether it was one of their bullets that hit him following a house raid and police chase.
The wounded man was discovered in another street half an hour after a suspect had fled the scene of the stolen firearm bust in New Brighton.
This comes after police recovered four stolen handguns, one shotgun and R5 assault rifle ammunition in various operations across the city since Friday.
The shooting happened during a raid on a house in Noxolo Street, New Brighton, at about 5pm on Monday.
Yesterday, police were still trying to establish whose bullet had struck the man. Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said the incident followed a raid on a house after a tip-off of guns being stashed inside.
“The police went to the house and as they were about to enter, a man came out and pointed a firearm at them.
“The suspect then ran away after the police fired two warning shots. [He] escaped between the houses.”
About 30 minutes after the incident, police were informed of a wounded man in Sumunye Street.
“We do not know if the incidents are linked, but the wounded man is a person of interest in the case.”
Beetge said four people, linked to possession of stolen firearms, had been arrested. “This forms part of the festive season operations where we are attempting to get illegal guns off the streets.
“No guns would reduce the level of crime,” he said.
Motherwell Cluster commander Major-General Dawie Rabie urged the community to assist the police to get illegal firearms off the streets.