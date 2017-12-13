Man found shot in neck following raid to recover stolen guns

A Port Elizabeth man has been shot in the neck – but police are trying to figure out whether it was one of their bullets that hit him following a house raid and police chase.

The wounded man was discovered in another street half an hour after a suspect had fled the scene of the stolen firearm bust in New Brighton.

This comes after police recovered four stolen handguns, one shotgun and R5 assault rifle ammunition in various operations across the city since Friday.

The shooting happened during a raid on a house in Noxolo Street, New Brighton, at about 5pm on Monday.

Yesterday, police were still trying to establish whose bullet had struck the man. Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said the incident followed a raid on a house after a tip-off of guns being stashed inside.

“The police went to the house and as they were about to enter, a man came out and pointed a firearm at them.