Steinhoff shareholders keen to know why red flags were missed

Most South Africans who invested are poorer today due to Steinhoff’s business collapse and are asking for answers from fund managers.

But they say the business was so complicated‚ with audited financial statements appearing so reasonable‚ that it was easy for investors to miss red flags pointing to the alleged multibillion-dollar fraud.

Steinhoff’s share price dropped from R46.60 at close of trading on Tuesday last week to R12.74 a week later.

The company has reported a missing R100-billion in its European operations.

Fund manager Simon Brown said South African pension holders and investors were about R160-billion poorer since the crash.

As hundreds of funds would have lost money, it was difficult to put an exact figure on the losses.

But while furious South Africans are demanding answers from investors, a number of fund managers said that until Tuesday last week the numbers looked reasonable and that fraud by its nature was subtle.

The search for answers follows parliament’s standing committee on public accounts calling yesterday for the Hawks‚ SA Revenue Service‚ SA Reserve Bank and Independent Regulatory Board of Auditors to investigate Steinhoff’s implosion and financial losses.

Not everyone is buying the investors’ explanations‚ with some Steinhoff critics questioning what they called the company executives’ loose accounting practices.

Futuregrowth chief investment officer Andrew Canter said they had stopped lending money to Steinhoff about eight years ago.

He said they had avoided Steinhoff for multiple reasons‚ which included the business’s horrendous complexity‚ involving different brands and companies across different jurisdictions in multiple currencies.

There were also never-ending acquisitions, which rendered year-on-year analysis difficult and credit ratios unreliable.

“If we can’t understand the business‚ why would we lend to it?”

Canter said Futuregrowth was wary of the way Steinhoff’s management conducted business.

He said there were enough signs which evidently some had chosen to ignore.

“From what we know today‚ Steinhoff’s management appears to have been playing fast and loose with the tax laws and accounting practices.”

However, investor Karin Richards, who has looked back at the Steinhoff cash flow and ratios investors use when scrutinising businesses, said: “There is nothing here for me that says ‘Oh my, here is a big problem’.”

She said as a former auditor she had a better idea than average on how to window-dress accounts.

“But the numbers look reasonable.”