Helping hands deliver baby

Walmer Samaritan adds midwife to many other ways she assists in her community

A Walmer Township woman known in the community for her holiday club, assistance to child-headed homes and soup kitchen, added another accolade to her string of achievements over the weekend when she helped deliver a baby.

With no medical or midwife training, Julia Mbambo simply jumped in to help where needed on Saturday night after receiving a call about a pregnant woman in distress. As a community leader and everyone’s go-to person, Mbambo, 42, runs a soup kitchen, helps families in need, collects donations from around the city and runs a holiday club to keep the area’s kids off the streets. “People came knocking on my door asking me to help a pregnant woman who was in her one-roomed shack with her two small kids, in absolute pain. “She was about to give birth and by then it was already too late to take her to the hospital. “I grabbed a sweater I was carrying and wrapped the baby up after she gave birth to him. I shouted at her for not visiting the clinic earlier that day when she had pains. “I am not a midwife and I was terrified but I did what I had to do to help them,” she said, explaining that she had helped deliver the little boy before the ambulance arrived. Mbambo said because the shack was covered with unhygienic clothing and with nothing in sight to tie the umbilical chord, she waited for the ambulance to arrive and transport the newborn baby and his mother to Provincial Hospital. The baby’s father, Unathi Twani, 33, who was present while his girlfriend gave birth, said he had been overjoyed when Mbambo arrived. “My girlfriend started screaming because of the pain before 8pm, so I called a neighbour to alert Julia and then I saw her black bakkie come down the road. “I was so happy she was here to help because now my girlfriend and baby are safe and healthy,” he said.

Mbambo said she was raised to help others and had been an active leader in the community for more than 15 years. “I was inspired to help those who are more vulnerable than me by my parents. Growing up, they always extended their dinner table to the people in the street who didn’t have much and this stuck with me. “It pains me to see someone suffering and although I don’t have much, there is always someone worse off than me. “I want to see a healthy community with healthy people living in it. “Walmer Township needs attention because we are an underprivileged area – there are many people who have it hard here and I want to help where I can,” an emotional Mbambo said. Mbambo is known in the community for her black Isuzu bakkie which she uses to transport sick people to the clinic and collect donations like windows and doors for victims whose homes have burnt down. “I receive a stipend from the Walmer Angels Project and the Izizwe Project and even though it is not much it helps me with petrol.” The holiday club she is involved with operates out of the Walmer Township Multi-Purpose Centre and caters to more than 300 children. It started on December 7 and will run until the 20th. They provide a hearty meal at noon each day and play games, dance and do arts and crafts in a bid to keep the children safe and out of trouble. Glenda Brunette, of the Walmer Angels Project, said Mbambo often assisted them with identifying those in dire need of help. “She is really one of those people who deserves recognition for her hard work in the community. People are always running to her for help.”