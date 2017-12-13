Cuddly cat burglar’s antics a hit on Facebook

The Bay’s cuddliest cat burglar has struck again, claiming her 15th bit of booty in two months and returning to her Bridgemead home early yesterday with an Angry Bird clutched between her claws.

Of course, few filchers have the furry finesse displayed by Leah, a four-year-old tabby cat.

Since mid-October, Leah has sneaked out of her Glenconner Avenue home in the middle of the night to collect fluffy toys which she presents as gifts to her owner, Kerry Oberholzer, the following morning.

Yesterday, Leah returned home with gift No 15, a yellow Angry Birds doll, which prompted Oberholzer to send out another Facebook request urging the owners of the toy collection to contact her to retrieve the stolen goods.

By midday, the post on “Animal Network Port Elizabeth” had been liked and shared more than 200 times, with a list of comments below expressing the joy Leah’s antics brought to social media users.

Oberholzer said: “At first, she brought a toy on five consecutive days. The very first thing she brought was a baby slipper.

“But, with time, she brought random things at random times.