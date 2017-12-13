Caring teacher takes special needs to heart

A Fairview woman has taken it upon herself to break down the stigma faced by disabled children in impoverished communities, by educating residents about disability tolerance through her Dare to Care Campaign.

Since October, Merryvale Special School teacher Nyameka Mbewu has taken her passion for assisting disabled children beyond the classroom.

Mbewu, 50, launched the campaign in October with the hope of creating greater tolerance of disabled children through educating their respective communities with a simple message of “God doesn’t make mistakes”.

Weekly, Mbewu visits community members throughout the Eastern Cape, particularly in predominately African communities where, she says, children are shunned due to their varying disabilities.

“I have had workshops, but I usually work on a referral basis through churches,” she said.

“If a disabled child is being bullied, or their parents don’t know how to deal with the child’s special needs, I go out there and talk to them.

“In the African culture, these children are seen as an embarrassment to the family or a hindrance in their lives.

“But they need to understand that these are children at heart.

“They act and feel as children do, hence if they are continually stigmatised they carry that hatred with them.