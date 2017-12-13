Caring teacher takes special needs to heart
A Fairview woman has taken it upon herself to break down the stigma faced by disabled children in impoverished communities, by educating residents about disability tolerance through her Dare to Care Campaign.
Since October, Merryvale Special School teacher Nyameka Mbewu has taken her passion for assisting disabled children beyond the classroom.
Mbewu, 50, launched the campaign in October with the hope of creating greater tolerance of disabled children through educating their respective communities with a simple message of “God doesn’t make mistakes”.
Weekly, Mbewu visits community members throughout the Eastern Cape, particularly in predominately African communities where, she says, children are shunned due to their varying disabilities.
“I have had workshops, but I usually work on a referral basis through churches,” she said.
“If a disabled child is being bullied, or their parents don’t know how to deal with the child’s special needs, I go out there and talk to them.
“In the African culture, these children are seen as an embarrassment to the family or a hindrance in their lives.
“But they need to understand that these are children at heart.
“They act and feel as children do, hence if they are continually stigmatised they carry that hatred with them.
“They are all children of God, who deserve to be loved as such. God doesn’t make mistakes, he chose you [as parents] for this child.”
Mbewu said she had been a junior school teacher for eight years before opting to switch to special classes in 2002.
“I have always had a special place for these special children.
“As a child I used to suffer from epilepsy, and if it was too hot, too windy, too anything, I had to sit inside alone. So I understand [their] loneliness.”
Mbewu recently assisted Tsitsikamma resident Lola Ndzengu, who said: “She changed the community’s approach to my son. He is 14 and was [always] teased and had no friends.
“She came and spoke to parents and children in the area and made them understand that his problem communicating was not something he chose.
“And since then he has friends here almost daily and is so much more confident.”
Last year, Mbewu was recognised by the provincial Department of Education with two awards for Excellence in Special Needs.
She also published her first book, eBusuku Kulelwe (when everyone sleeps at night), comprising 40 original Xhosa poems on issues around disabilities.