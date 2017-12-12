Women with kids robbed at gunpoint on beachfront

A visiting King William’s Town mother was robbed at gunpoint in front of her two young children when they went for a walk at the Port Elizabeth beachfront yesterday.

Two gunmen attacked Maree Rushmere, 37, and her 66-year-old mother, Patricia Hayes, just metres from the Protea Hotel Marine.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said a case of robbery was being investigated.

“The attack happened as the victims were walking along the beachfront in Marine Drive,” she said.

“As they returned to their vehicle, they were accosted by two men.

“One produced a firearm. The women were ordered to lie on the ground and they were robbed of their personal belongings such as a chain, iPhone and wallet.”

Rushmere is the daughter of retired deputy provincial police commissioner, Trevor Hayes.

The incident happened yesterday afternoon when Rushmere, her two children, aged two and four, and her mother had gone for a walk at the beachfront.