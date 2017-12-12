Trollip shakes up his committee

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip is hoping to whip the city into shape after making significant changes to his mayoral committee yesterday.

Former infrastructure, engineering, electricity and energy head Annette Lovemore has been appointed chairwoman for corporate services, while ACDP councillor Lance Grootboom will step in as portfolio head for public health.

Grootboom was previously chairman of the municipal public accounts committee (Mpac).

The new addition to the mayoral committee is DA councillor Masixole Zinto, who served previously on the economic development and infrastructure standing committees.

He will take over the infrastructure and engineering portfolio.

The shake-up has received a mixed reaction from opposition parties.

The move comes after corporate services and human resources portfolio head Dean Biddulph resigned earlier this month, leaving Trollip’s cabinet with two vacancies.

The position of public health had been vacant since May, when former deputy mayor and UDM councillor Mongameli Bobani was fired.

It was held by Patriotic Alliance councillor Marlon Daniels for a short time when he joined the coalition briefly.

The shakeup also leaves the Mpac portfolio without a head. The vacancy is expected to be filled by majority vote at a council meeting next month.

Trollip said the reshuffle was in the interest of a skills and expertise transfer.

“I believe Grootboom has the necessary skillset to bring to public heath to improve the cleaning up of our city and making this a clean city,” he said.

“Lovemore is a stickler for dotting the i’s and crossing the t’s, and reading policies and asking questions to distraction – we hope she will bring that skill to corporate services.”

He said he had already instructed her to focus on human resources and employment practices.

On the appointment of Zinto, Trollip said his qualifications in engineering would assist him in successfully heading up the infrastructure and engineering portfolio.

EFF leader in council Zilindile Vena was disappointed that Trollip had not taken the opportunity to include a black woman on his mayoral committee.

“It is his cabinet, he can do what he wants.