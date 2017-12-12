No reason why Eskom should not reinstate me – Koko
Eskom has failed to supply substantial evidence to support charges against the state-owned power utility’s suspended acting chief executive and former generation head Matshela Koko.
This is according to Koko’s closing submission yesterday‚ in which he reiterates his notguilty plea and sets out his arguments in detail.
Koko relies heavily on two documents – one a memo he had drafted and presented to former chief executive Brian Molefe.
The other document is an e-form he had given to former board chairman Dr Ben Ngubane‚ in which he says he detailed the issues surrounding the possible conflict of interest arising from his stepdaughter, Koketso Choma’s, directorship and shareholding in Impulse International.
In March‚ the Sunday Times said Impulse had been awarded a string of contracts – worth nearly R1-billion – while Koko was acting chief executive.
But Koko had said Eskom could provide no evidence, at the hearing or in forensic investigations, that he had had any influence over the awarding of the contracts.
Koko was charged with failing to appropriately declare the potential conflict of interest‚ among others. He said that as soon as he had became aware of a potential conflict‚ he had declared it to Molefe. And when he became aware of Choma’s shareholding through a trust‚ he again declared it – this time to Ngubane.
According to the submission, there is no reason why Koko should not be reinstated as acting chief executive or in his previous position as head of generation.
“Eskom has failed dismally to establish even a prima facie case, which Mr Koko was required to meet on any of the charges‚” it said.
“It is also evident that Eskom knew the evidence it had at all relevant times‚ after a thorough investigation by competent investigators‚ was to that effect.
“It nevertheless pursued charges against Koko.”
Hearing chairman advocate Mzungulu Mthombeni will announce this week when he will deliver judgment.