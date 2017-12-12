Eskom has failed to supply substantial evidence to support charges against the state-owned power utility’s suspended acting chief executive and former generation head Matshela Koko.

This is according to Koko’s closing submission yesterday‚ in which he reiterates his notguilty plea and sets out his arguments in detail.

Koko relies heavily on two documents – one a memo he had drafted and presented to former chief executive Brian Molefe.

The other document is an e-form he had given to former board chairman Dr Ben Ngubane‚ in which he says he detailed the issues surrounding the possible conflict of interest arising from his stepdaughter, Koketso Choma’s, directorship and shareholding in Impulse International.

In March‚ the Sunday Times said Impulse had been awarded a string of contracts – worth nearly R1-billion – while Koko was acting chief executive.

But Koko had said Eskom could provide no evidence, at the hearing or in forensic investigations, that he had had any influence over the awarding of the contracts.