Festive season danger made worse by drought, with use of open containers, survey reveals

As the festive season begins‚ the tragedy of drowning looms over every family spending time near a body of water and even those storing water in open containers during the crippling drought.

At the close of each year‚ there are on average 200 drownings in the Western Cape alone‚ with December often accounting for the lion’s share of that number.

Now‚ a research team has revealed who is most at risk‚ where and when.

It has also come up with the country’s first ever preventative framework.

This could possibly lead to new municipal bylaws and other enforcement mechanisms‚ some of which would be related to private pools‚ Western Cape Local Government‚ Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell said.

He said the province was concerned about such high death tolls‚ especially when about 40% of victims were younger than 14.

This is why the Western Cape government commissioned the South African Medical Research Council‚ along with other stakeholders‚ to conduct the research.

The first risk factor‚ according to the report‚ is any public holiday – of which the festive season has many – December 16‚ 25‚ 26 and January 1.

The age group most at risk are children under five – and it is not simply pools‚ beaches and rivers that are a threat. Open storage containers are, too.

According to Colleen Saunders‚ a research manager at the department of emergency medicine at the University of Cape Town, which forms part of the task team‚ open containers storing water are especially relevant now as water restrictions and potential shortages drive more households to store water.

Older children and adults‚ on the other hand‚ are more at risk of drowning in open bodies of water such as dams‚ lagoons‚ rivers and the sea.

“When we think of drowning‚ we usually think of oceans and swimming pools‚ but many of these kinds of accidents happen in dams and rivers‚ especially in the Western Cape‚” Saunders said.