Multimillion-rand school rises from Jubilee’s ashes
After three years of waiting, the dilapidated and burnt Jubilee Park Primary school has been rebuilt and will open the doors of its multimillionrand facility next year.
The new building boasts 37 classrooms, 14 ablution facilities, four of which will accommodate disabled children, three netball courts, three rugby fields, three Grade R classrooms, a computer lab, library, fully equipped kitchen and an admin block.
The upgrades will help the Uitenhage school cater for almost double its intake of about 550 pupils.
Site Supervisor Tshamakeji Isaac said the project, which started in 2014, would be completed by March.
The total cost of the project amounted to R77-million.
The school was hit hard by a fire in May 2013 that burnt down eight classrooms and the library.
Police spokesman Sergeant Majola Nkohli said the cause of the fire remains unknown.
“The case has been closed as there was insufficient evidence to link any wrongdoing to the fire,” he said.
Jubilee Park Primary School, commonly referred to as “Planke” due to it initially being built as a temporary structure with planks more than 60 years ago, was condemned and deemed unsafe by health officials.
For years, staff begged the Eastern Cape Department of Education to replace the wooden structure.
But former principal Lorna Bosman said the temporary structure remained in place until it burnt down.
“The fire was a blessing in disguise actually,” she said.
“I was the principal at the time and it was a tragic incident [but] now to see where the building is, I can’t explain the feeling of joy and happiness.
“Staff and pupils have, for the past four years and even before the fire, had to teach and learn in exceptionally difficult conditions.
“And now all of the hours of hard work, the meetings and the planning have amounted to this wonderful new school which makes it all worth it.”
Site foreman and Uitenhage resident Mohammed Jones said: “This facility can’t even be compared to the old building. They are of two different standards.
“These staff and pupils have had it hard for the last three years crammed into 13 small classrooms with only two toilets,” he said.
“But the new year brings with it a new miracle for these pupils.
“Now they have everything they need to focus on schooling.”
Isaac said it was now simply a matter of adding the finishing touches such as paving the parking lot, adding hand rails and a roof to the walkways, as well as levelling and completing the sport fields.
Provincial education spokesman Malibongwe Mtima said: “The initial completion date was set for 2026. However, it has since changed to early in the new year.”