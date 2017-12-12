Multimillion-rand school rises from Jubilee’s ashes

After three years of waiting, the dilapidated and burnt Jubilee Park Primary school has been rebuilt and will open the doors of its multimillionrand facility next year.

The new building boasts 37 classrooms, 14 ablution facilities, four of which will accommodate disabled children, three netball courts, three rugby fields, three Grade R classrooms, a computer lab, library, fully equipped kitchen and an admin block.

The upgrades will help the Uitenhage school cater for almost double its intake of about 550 pupils.

Site Supervisor Tshamakeji Isaac said the project, which started in 2014, would be completed by March.

The total cost of the project amounted to R77-million.

The school was hit hard by a fire in May 2013 that burnt down eight classrooms and the library.

Police spokesman Sergeant Majola Nkohli said the cause of the fire remains unknown.

“The case has been closed as there was insufficient evidence to link any wrongdoing to the fire,” he said.

Jubilee Park Primary School, commonly referred to as “Planke” due to it initially being built as a temporary structure with planks more than 60 years ago, was condemned and deemed unsafe by health officials.

For years, staff begged the Eastern Cape Department of Education to replace the wooden structure.