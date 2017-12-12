House robbery suspect arrested

A 20-year-old suspect was arrested for house robbery in Cowslip Street Ext 32 in Bethelsdorp on Monday.

According to the owner of the house, on Monday afternoon he was taking a nap when he heard loud noises in his house. He noticed two unknown men,one armed with a firearm,approaching his bedroom.

As the suspects entered his bedroom they saw that the house owner was also armed and they ran out of the room. He locked the door and two shots were fired by the suspects through the door.

The complainant fired a shot and the suspects left with his TV, a cell phone and his bakkie.

The vehicle was immediately circulated via police channels and not long after ,members of the Visible Gang Intervention Team (VGIT) spotted the vehicle in Kleinskool . A chase ensued into Kwadwesi where the suspects abandoned the vehicle and started running. One suspect was arrested and the stolen TV was found in the vehicle.

The suspect was detained for house robbery and will appear in court on Wednesday.