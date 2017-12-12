Cricket coaches ‘cheated with ages’

Two under-13 team players withdrawn after claims of birth-certificate tampering

Two Motherwell cricket coaches have been implicated in a scandal involving the alteration of birth certificates so that older children qualified for a younger age group in the provincial team.

Although the investigation is centred on two players, The Herald is aware of at least three – two 14-year-olds and a 15-year-old – whose birth certificates were allegedly tampered with.

EP Cricket Amateur manager Tono Mle said Motherwell Cricket Club coaches Sizakele Ngam and Sakhumzi Siyo had both been accused of involvement in the tampering, resulting in the investigation and an impending disciplinary action.

“EP Cricket came to learn of these alleged activities when the EP Youth Cricket Board requested that it assist in the investigation,” Mle said.

“The investigation has been concluded and now proceeds to the disciplinary hearing, which will take place on [Thursday].”

According to Mle, two players have been withdrawn from the EP under-13 team due to altered birth certificates, since the allegations came to light.

“EP Youth Cricket have given EP Cricket two cricketers to investigate,” he said.

However, three Motherwell families have told how their sons have suffered as a result of the alleged fraud.

When a reporter visited the area, the three boys were playing cricket in the street and appeared gutted by the claims.

The father of one 14-year-old was angered that his son’s dreams – and possibly his future – had been destroyed.

“My son was very excited about being selected by EP Cricket and going on tour, but when the news broke that their birth certificates were forged, it really hit him hard,” the man, 52, said.

“I was shocked when he told me what had happened.

“But what angered me even more was that these coaches [allegedly] told him to take the blame for this if anyone asked – which implies that at his age he is already committing fraud.

“That is not how I raised my boys and my worry is the stigma that is going to follow him now going forward.”

The father, who receives a disability grant, said his son’s selection would have created many opportunities for the teenager.

“These coaches made so many promises to me after the capping ceremony in October, but of late they have been very quiet – until we found out what actually happened.

“It is very disappointing and what they [coaches] fail to understand is that you are killing a South African child’s dream.”

He said that before attending the capping ceremony at St George’s Park, his son had gone around asking children in the neighbourhood for a primary school uniform, on the alleged instruction of the coaches.

“I noticed on the day that he wore a primary school uniform and [when] I questioned this, he told me the coach told him to wear it,” the upset man said.

“I initially thought it was fishy, but I was so overwhelmed by my child’s successes that I ignored it.

“Looking back, I should have said something – now I am very disappointed in myself.”

An aunt of the other 14-yearold said the family was disappointed in the coaches.