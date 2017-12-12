CCTV links will help fight crime across Bay

Metro, security firms join forces to share info caught on camera

A newly approved CCTV camera policy is set to reduce crime across Nelson Mandela Bay as private security providers link their camera feeds to law enforcement control rooms.

The policy seeks to govern all CCTV cameras erected on municipal land and public areas.

The new regulations, approved by the council on November 30, have already led to several security providers entering into a memorandum of understanding.

The policy states that the aim is to regulate the cameras in an attempt to deter crime, create effective evidence collection options and promote a safer metro.

In the Bay, security companies ADT and Atlas Security have dominated the market and said there were plans to place more cameras across the metro.

Both companies have reported a drop in crime in areas with the cameras.

Together the companies have more than 170 CCTV cameras scattered across the Bay.

Some of the cameras also have Licence Plate Recognition (LPR) capabilities, with most of them linked to law enforcement control rooms to assist with tracking down suspects and stolen cars.

Each camera – depending on the type – costs between R50 000 and R100 000 to install.

Municipal safety and security executive director advocate Keith Meyer said they did not want to deter security companies from erecting cameras, but stressed that this needed to be strictly controlled.

“These are mechanisms that deter crime. This is the way of the future and we need the public-private partnership to promote a safer metro,” he said.

The policy states that the municipal CCTV control room will have access to all the cameras through an internet connection.

Meyer said that it allowed authorities, through state-owned control rooms, to tap into the data and use it to track down criminals.

“So if your car is stolen or you are robbed, the control room can be requested by police to identify the closest camera in the area to see if we can spot who is driving and the direction in which they fled,” he said.