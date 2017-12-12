The indigenous community of Salem in the Eastern Cape does not have exclusive rights to the Salem Commonage‚ which comprises thousand of hectares of valuable farmland‚ the Constitutional Court has ruled.

The Constitutional Court dismissed the settlers’ appeal against the judgments of the Land Claims Court and the Supreme Court of Appeal.

The white landowners‚ who said they had occupied the land from 1820 following the conquest of the Xhosa nation by the British during the Fourth Frontier War between 1811 and 1812‚ wanted the Constitutional Court to set aside the judgment in December last year of the Supreme Court of Appeal.

The appeal court‚ in a 4-1 decision‚ had dismissed the landowners’ appeal against a 2014 Land Claims Court judgment which found a community of black people existed in the area and had been dispossessed of the land after June 19 1913.

The Salem community claimed it was dispossessed of its right to the commonage from about 1947 until the 1980s. It also claimed about 500 members occupied the commonage.

An order by the Grahamstown Supreme Court in 1940 subdivided the commonage among the white settlers.

The constitution states that a community dispossessed of land after June 19 1913‚ as a result of past discriminatory laws‚ is entitled either to restitution of property or to equitable redress.

In his judgment on Monday‚ Constitutional Court Justice Edwin Cameron said the Land Claims Court order implied that the community was entitled to the return of the commonage as a whole.

Cameron said that was how the Land Claims Commission had understood the order. “If so‚ that would not be right or just.”

Cameron found the Salem settlers did not possess exclusive rights to the commonage before 1940.