‘Angel’ case postponed

The cross-examination of one of the men accused of shooting and killing a 12-year-old girl will only be heard next year as the presiding officer was not available yesterday.

Deon ‘Kwas’ Harmse, 24, and Nealon Redhouse, 18, stand accused of the murder of Aaliyah ‘Angel’ Tee, who was gunned down in her family home in Bethelsdorp last June.