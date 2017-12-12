Latest:
‘Angel’ case postponed

Devon Koen
Aaliyah Tee, who died in her own home in a suspected gang-related shooting
Picture: Supplied

The cross-examination of one of the men accused of shooting and killing a 12-year-old girl will only be heard next year as the presiding officer was not available yesterday.

Deon ‘Kwas’ Harmse, 24, and Nealon Redhouse, 18, stand accused of the murder of Aaliyah ‘Angel’ Tee, who was gunned down in her family home in Bethelsdorp last June.

Both are charged with a litany of offences including murder, attempted murder and impersonating a police officer, among others.

Judge Irma Schoeman postponed the matter to February 6 as the presiding officer in the trial, Judge Mandela Makaula, was indisposed.

