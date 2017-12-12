Abrahams extends Zuma deadline
National Director of Public Prosecutions Shaun Abrahams has extended President Jacob Zuma’s deadline to explain why he should not face corruption charges.
Zuma now has until January 31 to make a submission to Abrahams on why the case against him should be dropped.
His initial deadline had been November 30, but the president requested more time to consult his lawyers.
Abrahams has to decide whether or not to pursue 783 charges against Zuma.
However‚ Abrahams’s own future is uncertain after the Pretoria High Court ruled last week that his appointment was invalid.
The court gave the National Prosecuting Authority 60 days to appoint Abrahams’s replacement, but said Zuma was not in a position to find a successor since he was conflicted as a result of the hanging charges.
The court ruled that Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa should find a replacement for Abrahams.
Both Zuma and Abrahams have indicated that they will against appeal last week’s ruling.