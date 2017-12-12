Abrahams extends Zuma deadline

National Director of Public Prosecutions Shaun Abrahams has extended President Jacob Zuma’s deadline to explain why he should not face corruption charges.

Zuma now has until January 31 to make a submission to Abrahams on why the case against him should be dropped.

His initial deadline had been November 30, but the president requested more time to consult his lawyers.

Abrahams has to decide whether or not to pursue 783 charges against Zuma.