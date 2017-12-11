Three killed in incidents near Eastern Cape taverns

Three people were killed in separate tavern incidents across the Eastern Cape yesterday.

In the first incident, a woman, 30, was allegedly killed by another woman in a fight that started inside a tavern in St Francis Bay at about 2am.

The body has not yet been identified by her family. “After the tavern closed, a spat continued outside which resulted in the fatal stabbing of a woman,” police spokesman Sergeant Majola Nkohli said.

Police arrested a 22-year-old woman. Then, a 24-year-old man was arrested for the murder of Vuyisile Davids, 23, in Uitenhage.