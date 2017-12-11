Three killed in incidents near Eastern Cape taverns
Three people were killed in separate tavern incidents across the Eastern Cape yesterday.
In the first incident, a woman, 30, was allegedly killed by another woman in a fight that started inside a tavern in St Francis Bay at about 2am.
The body has not yet been identified by her family. “After the tavern closed, a spat continued outside which resulted in the fatal stabbing of a woman,” police spokesman Sergeant Majola Nkohli said.
Police arrested a 22-year-old woman. Then, a 24-year-old man was arrested for the murder of Vuyisile Davids, 23, in Uitenhage.
“At about 2.30am, the two were walking in Caledon Street, Uitenhage, when it is alleged that men coming from a local tavern started quarrelling. This resulted in Davids being fatally injured,” Nkohli said.
In another incident, Zola Peter, 26, was killed outside the Thandabantu Tavern, in Zwide, at 4am.
“Details on what the motive was are unclear. We know the deceased was shot in the head and neck,” police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said.