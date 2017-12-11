Police ratchet up action with anti-crime blitz

Arrests for offences ranging from theft to drink and drugs in weekend operations

Festive season clampdown operations are under way, with a number of people arrested in a weekend anti-crime blitz in Nelson Mandela Bay. While the exact number of arrests had not been released, police said the final tally would be known today as weekend operations draw to an end.

This comes only days after newly appointed police commissioner General Khehla Sithole announced that holiday season operations were being conducted countrywide.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said: “Festive season operations in the Bay are in full swing and criminals preying on shoppers at malls and irresponsible party revellers planning on drinking and driving are warned – we are out in force and you will have a bleak festive season if and when we catch you.”

At the weekend, officials from all seven police stations in the Mount Road Cluster were deployed.

“We have additional manpower deployed at all known crime hotspot areas and have specific teams to deal with the gang violence in the northern areas.”

Naidu said a 15-year-old youth was arrested by the specialist national intervention team minutes after a shooting in an alley in Helenvale at 3pm on Friday.

A 25-year old man was shot in the leg and taken to hospital.

“The teenager was arrested in Deverill Road after attempting to flee the scene. The firearm used in the shooting was not found on him.”

On the same day at about 9pm, a suspected robber was arrested only hours after a 41-year-old man was robbed outside his house in Airport Valley, Walmer.

“Two men known to the victim asked him for a cigarette and as he was handing them a cigarette, he was shoved into his shack.

“They took his clothing, money and cellphone,” Naidu said.

“While police were still on the scene, information was gathered and one of the men was arrested with the stolen property still in his possession.”

Fifteen people were also arrested for possession of or dealing in drugs.

One of the arrests was on Saturday when a suspect was caught during a police raid on a known drug den in Schauderville where police found dagga, mandrax and tik.

“Drug peddlers plying their lucrative trade are warned that there will be no mercy on them. They will be arrested and will face the full might of the law,” Naidu said