No report on Border school rugby fracas

Dale-Queen’s match probe fails to materialise

A report into a rugby field invasion and alleged spectator riot which has threatened historic ties between two Eastern Cape rugby schools has not materialised.

Following on-field mayhem at the annual derby in King William’s Town between Dale College and Queen’s College in August, the Border Schools Rugby Association, which was meant to investigate the incident, has failed to draw up a report.

The schools – which are consistently rated as among the country’s top rugby playing institutions – have been traditional rivals for nearly a century.

Chaos broke out on the field after the first-team match, which both sides agreed had been inconclusive.

A Dale College player was awarded a strongly contested try in extra time during the game – bringing the match to a 24-24 score.

With the Queen’s pupils and spectators misinterpreting the referee’s whistle as the end of the game, the field invasion ensued, abruptly ending the game without any conversion having been kicked.

Adding further controversy are allegations of widespread alcohol consumption on the sidelines of the game.

Speaking within a week of the match, Border Schools Rugby Association secretary Mongezi Mncono had said the organisation was aware of the incident and would compile a complete report after gathering information from both schools and the Border Rugby match officials involved. However, while Mncono could not be reached for comment, association vice-president Ntombili Kweliti said as far as he was aware, no investigation was done. “I am not aware that there is any report, or that the matter was investigated,” he said. Head of sport for Queens College and first team coach Clinton Loest said yesterday the saga had become complicated and representatives from both schools’ governing bodies had been engaging with one another over the matter. “As yet, there is no conclusive, final report on the matter. I understand that there may have been a report from the Border Referee Society and that report was not conclusive,” he said. “I also believe a report was requested from the SA Rugby Union.” Dale College director of sport Keegan Gobel said he was not aware of any final report. He said a report had been submitted by the school to the SA Rugby Union, which had been expected to compile a final report, but that no final report had yet been received.