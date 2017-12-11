Millions lost in Bay lease crookery

Land audit uncovers thousands of ‘off the books’ properties owned by metro

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality has more than quadrupled its property portfolio after uncovering a scam it believes has fleeced the metro out of hundreds of millions of rands.

The extraordinary discovery comes after a land audit revealed thousands of “off the books” properties owned by the municipality all over the Bay.

Several municipal employees have been implicated in the scam.

The report was commissioned by mayor Athol Trollip three months ago, following a presentation by corporate services that outlined thousands of leases of municipal property which were unaccounted for.

Trollip, in turn, ordered a forensic audit into sub-directorates of both the corporate services and human settlements divisions.

The report delves into the sub-letting of commercial, residential and vacant land by the municipality, which it was unaware it even owned.

According to Trollip, the report will be given to the police for criminal investigation by early next year.

He said yesterday that a team of investigators had already found more than 2 100 municipal leases for properties that were being leased out but were not on the metro’s books.

“A forensic audit of a small sample of these leases has revealed 11 alleged cases of outright corruption and theft,” Trollip said.

“These [11] alone have lost the municipality over R4-million – a figure that rises every month.”

The audit found that the municipality, in fact, owned 17 000 properties but only 4 000 were officially documented on its books.

These 17 000 properties include any land owned by the municipality, which incorporates vacant land, public parks, RDP homes that have not yet been transferred to the rightful owners as well as commercial and residential properties across the Bay.