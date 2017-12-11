Latest:
News 

Initiate deaths in province

Lulamile Feni 0 Comment

Three initiates have died in the Eastern Cape since the summer initiation season began late last month.

The deaths were all in the OR Tambo District Municipality, an area in Mpondoland – notorious for initiate deaths and amputations over the years.

Two of the initiates were underage – one being a 15-year-old and the other 17.

The third initiate, who was in the bush illegally, had died as a result of septic circumcision, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs spokesman Mamnkeli Ngam said yesterday.

One initiate had committed suicide.

You May Also Like

NMB Metro Police confiscate officials laptops

Staff reporter 0

Two arrested after violent N2 protests

Tremaine van Aardt 0

Nzimande throws #FeesMustFall hot potato at individual universities

TMG Digital 0

Leave a Reply