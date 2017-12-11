Initiate deaths in province
Three initiates have died in the Eastern Cape since the summer initiation season began late last month.
The deaths were all in the OR Tambo District Municipality, an area in Mpondoland – notorious for initiate deaths and amputations over the years.
Two of the initiates were underage – one being a 15-year-old and the other 17.
The third initiate, who was in the bush illegally, had died as a result of septic circumcision, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs spokesman Mamnkeli Ngam said yesterday.
One initiate had committed suicide.